CM Punk Bringing AJ Lee Back to WWE is "Pure Money," Tommy Dreamer Says

AJ Lee's possible WWE return has been the talk of the wrestling world since Clash in Paris. Legendary wrestler Tommy Dreamer enjoyed the finish to the show and thinks Lee's addition to CM Punk's storyline would be "pure money."
Lee worked for WWE from 2009 to 2015 before retiring from in-ring competition. CM Punk, her real-life husband, was attacked by Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, at Clash in Paris on August 31. After the event, speculation was rife that Lee could return to join forces with Punk.
Speaking on Busted Open, Dreamer made it clear he wants to see Lee back in WWE for the first time in 10 years.
"Does this, and I hope it happens because I miss her, does CM Punk bring his wife back? AJ Lee return to the WWE? I think that is pure money. I miss seeing AJ Lee. I really like AJ Lee, the performer. Never saw her paired up with CM Punk, but that is his real-life wife. If there is ever a time to have a main match, whether you just come back for one night or if you wanna come back for a run, you bring the wives back, and, man, that is pure money printing."
Thanks to Lynch's assistance, Rollins defeated Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier in the night, The Man successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella.
Tommy Dreamer Compares AJ Lee and CM Punk's WWE Comebacks
In 2023, CM Punk returned to WWE after almost a decade away. Since then, The Best in the World has re-established himself as one of the company's top stars.
According to Tommy Dreamer, fans are likely to treat Lee in a similar way to Punk if she returns.
"As much as people have been begging and pleading for the return of CM Punk after all the years when he finally came back, and thankfully he came back, and look at the great business and his attitude that CM Punk has had for WWE, think of the same if AJ Lee shows up."
Lee has not wrestled since the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins.
