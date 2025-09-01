CM Punk Bringing AJ Lee Back to WWE is "Pure Money," Tommy Dreamer Says

AJ Lee's possible WWE return has been the talk of the wrestling world since Clash in Paris. Legendary wrestler Tommy Dreamer enjoyed the finish to the show and thinks Lee's addition to CM Punk's storyline would be "pure money."

Ad

Lee worked for WWE from 2009 to 2015 before retiring from in-ring competition. CM Punk, her real-life husband, was attacked by Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, at Clash in Paris on August 31. After the event, speculation was rife that Lee could return to join forces with Punk.

Speaking on Busted Open, Dreamer made it clear he wants to see Lee back in WWE for the first time in 10 years.

"Does this, and I hope it happens because I miss her, does CM Punk bring his wife back? AJ Lee return to the WWE? I think that is pure money. I miss seeing AJ Lee. I really like AJ Lee, the performer. Never saw her paired up with CM Punk, but that is his real-life wife. If there is ever a time to have a main match, whether you just come back for one night or if you wanna come back for a run, you bring the wives back, and, man, that is pure money printing."

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Thanks to Lynch's assistance, Rollins defeated Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier in the night, The Man successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella.

Tommy Dreamer Compares AJ Lee and CM Punk's WWE Comebacks

In 2023, CM Punk returned to WWE after almost a decade away. Since then, The Best in the World has re-established himself as one of the company's top stars.

Ad

According to Tommy Dreamer, fans are likely to treat Lee in a similar way to Punk if she returns.

"As much as people have been begging and pleading for the return of CM Punk after all the years when he finally came back, and thankfully he came back, and look at the great business and his attitude that CM Punk has had for WWE, think of the same if AJ Lee shows up."

Ad

Lee has not wrestled since the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More