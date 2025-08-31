AJ Lee's WWE return seemingly confirmed by close friend following Clash in Paris 

AJ Lee's WWE return was seemingly confirmed by her close friend following Clash in Paris 2025. Lee has not competed in a match since 2015 and is married to CM Punk in real life.CM Punk was in control of the World Heavyweight Title match at Clash in Paris when a masked person got into the ring, just as he was about to hit a decisive GTS on Rollins. It was revealed to be The Visionary's wife, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and she hit Punk with a low blow. Rollins capitalized and hit The Second City Saint with the Stomp on top of a chair for the pinfall victory.During the post-show for Clash in Paris, a close friend of CM Punk's and former WWE Champion, Big E, seemingly confirmed AJ Lee's return to the promotion. He noted that Punk was also married and that he knew his wife personally. You can check out the veteran's comments in the tweet below.&quot;CM Punk, he has got a wife too, and I've known her to kick some a** as well,&quot; Big E said.Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the PLE. Earlier on the show, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were banned from the arena following their brutal attack on Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief defeated Reed in the opening match of the PLE and then sent Paul Heyman to the hospital by choking him out with a Guillotine. However, just like The Visionary had pointed out before, he was two steps ahead of everyone.Meanwhile, with Becky Lynch seemingly siding with The Vision, only time will tell if AJ Lee will return to WWE television in the weeks ahead.