Paul Heyman at the hospital following WWE attack; surprising health update 

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 31, 2025 21:22 GMT
Heyman was attacked at Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Heyman was attacked at Clash in Paris. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been a surprising update regarding the condition of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. The Oracle was attacked during the Clash in Paris today in France.

Roman Reigns battled Bronson Reed in the first match of Clash in Paris 2025. The action went back and forth, and Reed came close to defeating The Tribal Chief several times. However, The Head of the Table was eventually able to pick up the pinfall victory after connecting with a Spear.

After the match, Paul Heyman got into the ring to check on Bronson Reed, but his decision quickly backfired. The OTC approached the legend and demanded that he give back his shoes. Reed had been stealing Reigns' shoes for the past several weeks, and Heyman quickly gave them back in an effort to avoid a physical confrontation.

However, the OTC had other plans and choked Heyman out in the middle of the ring following his victory. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then attacked Roman Reigns, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Later in the show, Jackie Redmond interviewed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins backstage and revealed that Paul Heyman was in the hospital due to Reigns' attack.

It will be fascinating to see when Roman Reigns returns to WWE television after he was brutally attacked at WWE Clash in Paris.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

WWE
NBA
NFL
MMA
Tennis
NHL
Golf
MLB
Soccer
F1
WNBA
