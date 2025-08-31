Roman Reigns gets brutally attacked & stretchered out in Clash in Paris by 2 stars; Medical personnel called in

Roman Reigns won his match at Clash in Paris 2025 against Bronson Reed, but following the match, he was brutally assaulted to the point that he had to get stretchered out, and even went on to get assaulted after he was put on a stretcher.After Roman Reigns won his match at Clash in Paris 2025, he made sure to let Paul Heyman know of his presence following the events of WrestleMania 41, where Heyman betrayed Reigns (and CM Punk) to join Seth Rollins. Reigns got a measure of revenge when Heyman happily handed the Shoe-la-falla back to him. But it wasn't enough, as Heyman was on the receiving end of a guillotine from Reigns.After that happened, Reigns took the shoes that were stolen and signed them so he could throw them to the fans in Paris. As he was doing it, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere and hit him with a spear. But that was only the start, as Bronson Reed also recovered. They used the numbers game to destroy Reigns, who was then put on a stretcher. Jey Uso came a bit too late, but even that wasn't enough as he was attacked and taken out before his World Heavyweight Title clash. Reigns was supposed to accompany Jey Uso to the main event, but he will be heading to the hospital instead. Even after Reigns was on the stretcher, Reed hit a Tsunami.It was an incredible post-match segment that resulted in Roman Reigns' involvement lasting for nearly an hour at Clash in Paris 2025. Ultimately, it ended in disaster despite his victory.Later backstage, a furious Adam Pearce demanded that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker leave the arena. They refused because of Seth Rollins' World Title main event, but Pearce threatened them with an indefinite suspension without pay if they were spotted.