Photo: Sting looks beyond unrecognizable in viral new picture

WWE Hall of Famer Sting was recently spotted in a new photo after his retirement from the industry. This went viral, as he looked barely recognizable from how fans were used to seeing him through the years.
The Icon competed in his final match at AEW Revolution, as he teamed up with his mentee Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks with the world tag team titles on the line. This was described as a match for the ages, and a show-stealer given the already stacked match card that night. He has only made one appearance since then, at All In: London last year, as he saved Allin from an attack from The Elite.
Several fans posted a picture of Sting on X/Twitter that was seemingly taken during the AEW All In: Texas weekend. It showed the legend without his iconic face paint and with a grown-out beard. The photo also had a document that seemed to show he had recently filed a trademark for his logo for merchandise, and such.
Sting sent out a heartfelt message to Adam Cole following recent announcement
At AEW All In: Texas over the past weekend, Adam Cole was suddenly removed from the match card at the last minute as he was not medically cleared to compete. The star ended up relinquishing the TNT Championship.
He instead made an appearance in front of the crowd and, in an emotional moment, revealed that he may not be around for the foreseeable future. He also hinted at a possible retirement.
Sting has taken to X/Twitter to send out a message of support for The Panama City Playboy. He gave him credit for being one of the best wrestlers in the world for the past few years and wished him a speedy recovery.
Check out his post below:
"One of the truly, truly good ones, who has been making an impact on the entire industry for years. Get well quick @AdamColePro! 👊🏼🦂," the Hall of Famer posted.
The Stinger has had a memorable career, as he was also able to share the ring with several stars of this generation. It remains to be seen which star of this generation may end up becoming a legend of his calibre.