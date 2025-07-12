Adam Cole hints at retirement after relinquishing the TNT Title; breaks down in tears

Adam Cole seemingly teased retirement during an emotional promo at AEW All In 2025. The former WWE NXT Champion also broke down in tears after he was forced to relinquish his title.

Ad

At AEW All In 2025, Adam Cole was slated to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Cole had held the title since April, and fans were looking forward to this title defense. However, it was revealed before the event that the former champion would have to relinquish his title, as he was not medically cleared to compete.

It was later announced that a four-way match between Kyle Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Daniels Garcia, and Sammy Guevara will take place for the vacant TNT Championship. Before the four-way encounter, Adam Cole showed up to address the crowd inside the Globe Life Field and cut an emotional promo, saying he "would be gone for a while."

Ad

Trending

While he initially said he wouldn't talk about retirement, Cole eventually broke down in tears while discussing his wrestling career, possibly hinting at his departure after a string of injuries over the past few years.

Expand Tweet

Cole's AEW run since 2021 has been riddled with injuries that forced him to stay out of action for months. Fans will have to wait and see when and if Cole makes his return after relinquishing the TNT Championship at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!