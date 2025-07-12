  • home icon
  AEW
  Adam Cole
  Adam Cole hints at retirement after relinquishing the TNT Title; breaks down in tears

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 12, 2025
Adam Cole seemingly teased retirement during an emotional promo at AEW All In 2025. The former WWE NXT Champion also broke down in tears after he was forced to relinquish his title.

At AEW All In 2025, Adam Cole was slated to defend his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. Cole had held the title since April, and fans were looking forward to this title defense. However, it was revealed before the event that the former champion would have to relinquish his title, as he was not medically cleared to compete.

It was later announced that a four-way match between Kyle Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, Daniels Garcia, and Sammy Guevara will take place for the vacant TNT Championship. Before the four-way encounter, Adam Cole showed up to address the crowd inside the Globe Life Field and cut an emotional promo, saying he "would be gone for a while."

While he initially said he wouldn't talk about retirement, Cole eventually broke down in tears while discussing his wrestling career, possibly hinting at his departure after a string of injuries over the past few years.

Cole's AEW run since 2021 has been riddled with injuries that forced him to stay out of action for months. Fans will have to wait and see when and if Cole makes his return after relinquishing the TNT Championship at All In: Texas.

Edited by Angana Roy
bell-icon Manage notifications