Sting issues statement after AEW star Adam Cole potentially suffers career-ending injury

Sting has just shared a heartfelt message to Adam Cole. This comes following his announcement yesterday at AEW All In regarding his immediate future.
Cole was not medically cleared to compete at the pay-per-view, thus being forced to relinquish his TNT Championship. He came out to address the crowd and gave an update on his future, mentioning that he may not be back in the ring anytime soon. At the time, he did not reveal any specifics regarding his condition, but thanked fans for the support they gave throughout his career.
Sting has taken to X/Twitter to send out a message of support for Adam Cole following the situation. He claimed that the Panama City Playboy was one of those who had a major impact on the industry, and wished him a speedy recovery.
"One of the truly, truly good ones, who has been making an impact on the entire industry for years. Get well quick @AdamColePro! 👊🏼🦂," Sting posted.
Adam Cole thanked everyone for their support
The entire industry came to the 36-year-old's support after he hinted at possibly calling it a career last night at All In: Texas. This was an emotional moment, to say the least.
Cole took to X/Twitter to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and show of support throughout his career's ups and downs.
"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always."
This is a very tedious situation, as Fightful Select reported that Adam Cole is dealing with concussion issues. They did not disclose the specific moment when he had sustained this. Given his history of health issues, this may have more repercussions than expected, hence his solemn announcement. But hopefully things can turn for the better.
