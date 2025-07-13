"Always" - Adam Cole breaks silence after shocking announcement at AEW All In Texas

Adam Cole addressed the crowd at AEW All In Texas this weekend and delivered some heartwrenching news. Now, he's broken his silence to address his fans on social media.

Ad

Cole couldn't defend his TNT Championship at All In due to an undisclosed injury. At Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, he stood in the ring and expressed his love and gratitude for everyone who had supported him. It felt to many like a retirement speech, and it's currently unclear when The Panama City Playboy might compete again, if ever.

Messages of love and support have been pouring in from fans and colleagues ever since his announcement, and Cole responded to them today on X/Twitter. He thanked everyone for their kind words and expressed his love for the support:

Ad

Trending

"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always."

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Latest updates on Adam Cole's status after AEW All In Texas

Adam Cole has sustained several injuries since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021. The one that kept him out the longest was a foot injury, but it seems his current issues might be concussion-related.

Some within the company weren't even aware that he had sustained an injury, according to a report from Jon Alba. In fact, the decision to sideline him was reportedly made the day of All In Texas, which necessitated the hasty booking of a four-way match for the vacant TNT Championship, which Dustin Rhodes won.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cole is one of the most beloved stars in AEW and in wrestling overall, and many are hoping to see him recover from his current health issues. For now, however, fans and wrestlers continue sending messages of support. We at Sportskeeda also wish Adam Cole the very best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!