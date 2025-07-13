"Always" - Adam Cole breaks silence after shocking announcement at AEW All In Texas

Adam Cole addressed the crowd at AEW All In Texas this weekend and delivered some heartwrenching news. Now, he's broken his silence to address his fans on social media.
Cole couldn't defend his TNT Championship at All In due to an undisclosed injury. At Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, he stood in the ring and expressed his love and gratitude for everyone who had supported him. It felt to many like a retirement speech, and it's currently unclear when The Panama City Playboy might compete again, if ever.
Messages of love and support have been pouring in from fans and colleagues ever since his announcement, and Cole responded to them today on X/Twitter. He thanked everyone for their kind words and expressed his love for the support:
"Thank you all so much. Your support in not only the good times, but the bad times, means more than I could ever explain. I love you all. Always."
Latest updates on Adam Cole's status after AEW All In Texas
Adam Cole has sustained several injuries since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021. The one that kept him out the longest was a foot injury, but it seems his current issues might be concussion-related.
Some within the company weren't even aware that he had sustained an injury, according to a report from Jon Alba. In fact, the decision to sideline him was reportedly made the day of All In Texas, which necessitated the hasty booking of a four-way match for the vacant TNT Championship, which Dustin Rhodes won.
Cole is one of the most beloved stars in AEW and in wrestling overall, and many are hoping to see him recover from his current health issues. For now, however, fans and wrestlers continue sending messages of support. We at Sportskeeda also wish Adam Cole the very best.
