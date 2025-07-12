A new update regarding Adam Cole's injury is doing the rounds on the internet. The news follows the shocking announcement of Cole being forced to relinquish his TNT Championship due to not being medically cleared.

During the All In Zero Hour show, Tony Khan took to X to confirm that Adam Cole is not cleared to wrestle, and his TNT Title has been made vacant. In the same post, he announced a 4-way match for the championship. The bout was won by Dustin Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Panama City Playboy walked out to the ring right before the contest and cut a heartfelt promo in which he thanked the fans for their love and support over the years, while confirming that he'll be gone for a while and that this could potentially be the last time he addresses the AEW crowd as a wrestler.

Now, a new report by journalist and wrestling enthusiast Jon Alba has claimed that AEW officials were not aware of the extent of Cole's health issue and found out at the same time as everybody else.

"An AEW official told me they were unaware of the extent of Adam Cole's health issues, and found out at the same time as everyone else. I imagine this will be a major talking point in the press conference with Tony Khan. #AEW #AEWAllIn," wrote Alba.

With Adam Cole confirming that his health issues will keep him away from the ring for quite some time, it will be interesting to see what becomes of his group, The Paragon, in his absence.

