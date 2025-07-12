Congratulations to AEW star Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has made history at AEW All In: Texas by capturing his first title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Natural won the vacant TNT Championship in a 4-way match at the show.

On the AEW All In Zero Hour show, it was announced that Adam Cole will be unable to defend his title at the event due to not being medically cleared. This resulted in him vacating the TNT Championship. Tony Khan then quickly announced a 4-way match for the gold between Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes. It is worth noting that Guevara and Rhodes were on double duty, having wrestled in a tag team bout on the pre-show as well.

The bout began at breakneck pace with Kyle Fletcher trying to take control, but Guevara and Rhodes quickly halted The Protostar's initial momentum. After a bit of back and forth between Garcia and Guevara, Fletcher came back in and dropped the two before kicking Dustin to the mat.

After some intense back-and-forth action that saw near falls and submission holds broken up at the last second, the end of the match came when Garcia applied the Boston Crab on Dustin, but The Natural quickly turned it into a roll-up pin for the win to the shock of his opponents.

With this win, Rhodes marked his first title win in AEW. The victory comes after Rhodes reportedly signed a new deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

