Dustin Rhodes officially signs massive new AEW deal; WWE return now very unlikely - Reports

Late last year, Dustin Rhodes announced that he had signed a new AEW contract. Now, details have emerged regarding the tenure of the former Goldust's new deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the year of its inception, wrestling his brother Cody Rhodes at the company's inaugural PPV in one of the most well-regarded matches in the promotion's history. Although he has been appearing primarily on ROH lately, The Natural is still regularly featured on AEW television and unsuccessfully challenged for the World Tag Team Championship alongside Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing 2025.

In December of last year, Dustin took to social media to announce that he had signed a new, multi-year extension with All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, Rhodes' current deal with the Jacksonville-based company is reportedly for a six-year duration.

The report also noted that the veteran will serve in various capacities through this new contract, playing the roles of coach, consultant, promotional ambassador, and talent.

With a new, long-term AEW contract in hand, it seems that the "Bizarre One" will not be returning to his old stomping grounds, WWE, anytime soon.

Dustin Rhodes is a champion in AEW's sister promotion

Besides appearing frequently on All Elite Wrestling television, Dustin Rhodes has mainly been competing in Ring of Honor recently alongside Sammy Guevara, who formed an alliance with the legend last year. Together, the duo is known as The Sons of Texas and has been reigning as the ROH World Tag Team Champions for over 320 days. The Spanish God took to X/Twitter last month to celebrate him and Dustin crossing the 300-day mark of their run with the titles, writing:

"Over 300 days as ROH World Tag Team Champions!" posted Sammy.

It remains to be seen when Rhodes will wrestle on All Elite programming once again.

