Congratulations to AEW stars Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara

Popular AEW tag team "Sons of Texas," comprising Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, has now achieved a major milestone.

The unlikely duo first partnered up in mid-2024 and then went on to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles later that year in August on an episode of AEW Collision. Guevara and Rhodes have held onto the titles since.

In a recent X post, The Spanish God shared the news that the duo has now held the championships for over 300 days, marking a major milestone for the tag team.

"Over 300 days as ROH World Tag Team Champions!", wrote Sammy

A few months ago, Dustin Rhodes hinted at retiring from in-ring competition soon and focusing on his wrestling academy. Considering the possibility, this achievement will hold deep value for the veteran who has enjoyed an illustrious career. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what Guevara's next steps will be in Tony Khan's promotion after his partner's impending retirement.

AEW star Nyla Rose asks Dustin Rhodes to ditch Sammy Guevara

In an interesting turn of events, former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose recently made an intriguing suggestion to Dustin Rhodes. The 42-year-old star has asked Dustin to ditch his partner, Sammy Guevara, and become her tag team partner instead.

Rose, who hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling television since November 2024, made her suggestion while replying to The Natural's recent post on X, where he showed off his impressive physique.

"Ditch Sammy, let’s be the champions!! Miss you too," wrote Nyla.

The suggestion was made as a joke in response to Dustin showcasing his ripped physique. Meanwhile, the Sons of Texas ( Rhodes and Guevara) have wrestled as a tag team for over a year now and continue to maintain their popularity among All Elite Wrestling fans.

