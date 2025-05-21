"I just hope you all come see my last match!!" - AEW legend Dustin Rhodes gives major retirement update

Dustin Rhodes has given a major hint about his potential retirement, and this will catch the fans by surprise. The veteran wrestler seems certain.
The AEW legend is among the most respected names in the wrestling industry. Having started his career almost four decades ago and having worked at companies like WWE and WCW, the Natural One is currently one of the senior names in the AEW roster.
Rhodes is still going strong and has shown no signs of slowing down in the ring. However, a fan recently tagged him on X/Twitter and said he will cry when Dustin Rhodes calls it a day. The former WWE star responded and wrote:
“Honestly, I am trying to prepare, but I will cry as well. I just hope you all come see my last match!!” he wrote.
Dustin Rhodes makes an emotional announcement
As mentioned earlier, AEW star Dustin Rhodes is one of the most respected names in the wrestling industry. That did not come without its pitfalls.
There was a time when Rhodes was having a problem with drugs and alcohol. However, he has now taken to X/Twitter to celebrate being clean and sober for nearly two decades. Posting a picture of a pendant he had received when he started the fight, he wrote:
“Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me! #CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin,” Rhodes wrote.
It is great to see someone as experienced and respected as he talk openly about his struggles with addiction and how he has now successfully overcome it. It will be heartening for many young stars to look up to Rhodes and take inspiration if they are going through the same problems.
Knowing how helpful and caring he is, he will help them and continue to be an inspiration.