AEW legend Dustin Rhodes makes an emotional announcement

AEW legend Dustin Rhodes has made an emotional announcement that will bring tears to the eyes of fans who read it. He has come a long way to reach this point.

The eldest son of Dusty Rhodes is a star in his own right. After being in the wrestling industry for four decades, he is now a respected AEW star and someone younger stars look up to. However, Dustin Rhodes has had to deal with some issues in the past, and they both had to deal with addictions.

Fortunately for him, he successfully overcame those struggles and recently posted an update on social media celebrating being clean for 17 years.

“Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me! #CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin,” he wrote on X.

It is great to see him be very open about it and to hear that he has now been clean for nearly two decades.

Dustin Rhodes reveals fond memories of his childhood

Dustin Rhodes is from one of the most well-known families in wrestling. His father, Dusty Rhodes, was a Hall of Famer, and his brother, Cody Rhodes, is a top WWE star.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter, Dustin opened up about how he has wanted to be a wrestler since he was born.

“Well, for the longest time, right? I've wanted to be a wrestler, since I came out of my mother's womb, basically, and over the years you guys have been... incredible... continuing your love for the Rhodes family, for me in particular. It's amazing because I'm on 37 years right now, and still the love that I get is incredible. Cody, dad, just our family... it's great. Thank you guys, very much,” he said.

Rhodes will hope to keep this going for as long as he can do it and hope to inspire younger stars in the process.

