Dustin Rhodes sends a heartfelt message to fans about Cody Rhodes and family (Exclusive)

Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes have kept the legacy of Dusty Rhodes alive. As the brothers continue their successful careers with AEW and WWE, their fan bases continue to grow, and new fans are introduced to the Rhodes family, and the near-50-year career of The American Dream. Dustin was recently put on the spot and asked for a message to fans of the family.

The Rhodes family will go down as one of the most successful and influential clans in pro wrestling history. Dusty found immense success as a pioneering in-ring talent, and left his mark behind-the-scenes with the creation of concepts like WarGames and contributions to the NXT system. Dustin has been a top in-ring talent for almost 40 years, and today works backstage and on-screen for AEW and ROH. Cody was key to launching All Elite Wrestling, and remains the face of WWE.

Dustin Rhodes still receives an incredible amount of love from the world of pro wrestling. The man himself recently thanked fans while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter for WrestleBinge. Rhodes recalled the incredible support his family has received when Apter asked what message he would give the loyal Rhodes family die-hards.

"Well, for the longest time, right? I've wanted to be a wrestler, since I came out of my mother's womb, basically, and over the years you guys have been... incredible... continuing your love for the Rhodes family, for me in particular. It's amazing because I'm on 37 years right now, and still the love that I get is incredible. Cody, dad, just our family... it's great. Thank you guys, very much," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 4:28 to 4:56]

Cody and Goldust defeated The Shield in October 2013, ending their 148-day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions. New Age Outlaws won the gold at Royal Rumble 2014, but were defeated by The Usos for their first reign 36 days later. Cody, then as Stardust, teamed with his brother to end The Usos' 201-day reign at Night of Champions, but 63 days later, Damien Mizdow and The Miz became champions at Survivor Series.

Dustin Rhodes reveals favorite Dusty Rhodes memories

Dustin Rhodes is almost 20 years older than his half-brother Cody Rhodes. While both grapplers were close to their father, it's safe to say Dustin had a different kind of father-son relationship with The American Dream.

The Natural's favorite memories with Dusty Rhodes are related to hunting. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently interviewed Dustin for WrestleBinge and asked about his favorite Dusty memories. The current ROH double champion recalled how he loved to hunt with his father.

"Hunting. Yeah, we would hunt a lot. That was our thing, and just going with him, and clearing our heads, and getting out in the woods, and hunting was the best. I miss that because when I go hunting myself right now, it's not the same. It brings back memories. [Apter: good memories] Yes. Yes," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 00:38 to 1:24]

Dusty's final match was also the last time he teamed with Dustin Rhodes or Cody Rhodes. The FCW WWE developmental event on July 9, 2010, in Kissimmee, F,L saw The Rhodes Family defeat Curt Hawkins and The Dudebusters in the 12-minute main event.

