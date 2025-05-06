"It's 100% different than the other company" - Dustin Rhodes reveals the backstage vibe in AEW, Tony Khan's role (Exclusive)

AEW is headed into its seventh annual Double Or Nothing event, which marks another year in the history books for Tony Khan's young company. Dustin Rhodes is among the veterans helping Khan on-screen and behid-the-scenes, and the second-generation legend seems committed to setting the record straight.

Ad

The Natural is vocal about how dedicated he is to AEW and ROH, with constant praise for the boss on social media and in interviews. Since Khan launched the company in 2019, there have been widely differing accounts of how AEW is run behind-the-scenes, and how Khan runs both of his companies. Rhodes just spoke out on the matter, and was very clear in how he feels.

AEW's backstage atmosphere was recently detailed in an interesting exposé from Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. The legendary journalist recently interviewed Rhodes for WrestleBinge and asked him to tell the people about the backstage ambiance in All Elite Wrestling. The erstwhile Goldust of WWE made an interesting observation on working for both companies and revealed how much fun he's having. Dustin also praised Tony Khan and gave a ROH TV teaser.

Ad

Trending

"It's a place that I've never experienced in my career, in a good way. It's 100% different than the other company. It's fun, it keeps your passion alive. Tony does a great job at everything, controlling all us talent, and we're just having fun, man. Trying to grow this brand... AEW, and Dynamite, Collision, Ring of Honor. Hopefully soon we'll get some kind of TV package or TV deal for Ring of Honor. Man, it's just fun. I'm having the time of my life," Dustin Rhodes. [From 2:25 to 2:58]

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

Dustin has been with Khan's company since its first year. His debut match was the grueling loss to brother Cody Rhodes at AEW's inaugural event, Double Or Nothing 2019. Cody and Dustin later teamed as The Brotherhood.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes reveals three key periods from his career

Dustin Rhodes has wrestled for close to four decades for promotions around the world such as WCW, WWE, TNA, ROH, and now All Elite Wrestling, among others. Speaking to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter for WrestleBinge, the wrestling legend recently revealed the three periods that he's had the most fun in.

Ad

"I think there's three times I've had a lot of fun in the business: one is when I first started, making $20 a night for two years or whatever; two was the beginning of Goldust; and then, now. Now is... probably the funnest I've had in the business, so I'm having a good time," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 2:59 to 3:17]

Ad

Rhodes is currently teaming with Sammy Guevara in ROH, and they have been World Tag Team Champions for 262 days. Dustin and The Von Erichs have been ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions for 283 days. Both teams are billed as The Sons of Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More