Legend reveals he was present at AEW Dynasty 2025; makes major backstage revelations (Exclusive)

AEW recently presented Dynasty II, and now the roster is marching to its seventh annual Double or Nothing event. It's well documented how Tony Khan and his promotions receive a lot of flak for various backstage and on-screen happenings, but an exclusive account from Dynasty may surprise the wrestling world.

All Elite Wrestling returned to the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia for its second annual Dynasty PPV. Khan's new All Elite April tradition featured 12 matches, including two on the Zero Hour pre-show. The pre-show ran from 6:30 PM until 8 PM, and the main card went until 12:22 AM on pay-per-view.

Khan runs a tight ship behind-the-scenes, according to the legendary Bill Apter. Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor was backstage in The City of Brotherly Love earlier this month, and the 55-year industry veteran was impressed by what he saw. Speaking to co-hosts Teddy Long and Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter recalled the backstage experience at Dynasty.

"One thing I want to mention because this isn't on our script either... is that I was backstage at Dynasty, it was in Philadelphia, and no matter what they say about Tony Khan or that machine, that place... all the wrestlers, all the office people, everybody was into it. They were enthusiastic, they were right in line with everything that the way the company should be run. I was very, very impressed by the professionalism of everybody, including the wrestlers, of course, at AEW. So, all this stuff I hear on the internet, 'Oh, it's terrible! Everybody's complaining!' ... it was very, very well-organized, well-oiled," Bill Apter said. [From 3:49 to 4:37]

AEW distributed 7,921 tickets for Dynasty II at the 10,206-seat Liacouras Center, but it was not sold out. Early estimates have Dynasty drawing 110,000 to 120,000 PPV buys, similar to the 122,000 buys that the inaugural Dynasty event drew.

AEW Double or Nothing updated lineup

AEW will present the seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday, May 25, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Below is the current lineup:

Men's Owen Hart Cup Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page or Kyle Fletcher Women's Owen Hart Cup Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter or Kris Statlander

The DON opponent for Moné will be determined on tonight's Dynamite when Hayter and Statlander lock up. Fletcher vs. Page is expected for Dynamite or Saturday's Playoffpalooza Collision. After Double or Nothing, the tournament winners will receive their title shots on July 12 at All In: Texas.

