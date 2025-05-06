The unfinished dream of Dustin Rhodes might come true before his retirement (Exclusive)

Dustin Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the most respected and well-rounded talents in wrestling history. The son of the late Dusty Rhodes has been active for almost 40 years, with successful stints in promotions around the world. Amid increased retirement talk, Rhodes has just provided an update on his own unfinished story.

The Natural is enjoying another career resurgence in Tony Khan's AEW and ROH. Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are currently 262 days into their reign as Ring of Honor's World Tag Team Champions. Additionally, he and The Von Erichs are 283 days into their reign as ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. Despite six championship reigns in WCW, plus another 13 in WWE, the wrestler formerly known as Goldust has yet to hold a world championship in a major promotion.

Rhodes has briefly chased All Elite Wrestling's World Championship in recent years, but the AEW Original is now focused on becoming ROH World Champion. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter on WrestleBinge, Dustin was asked to tell fans why ROH was back to its old glory again.

"Well, I hope it is. I love Ring of Honor; we're doing the best we can. Before I retire, which will probably be in two or three years, I do want a shot at the Ring of Honor World Title, and I think I can get it," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 1:37 to 1:55]

Dustin's last singles bout was a loss to MJF on AEW Dynamite in February. The loss came after two straight Collision singles wins over Izzy James and Adam Priest.

Dustin Rhodes has strong words for Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is currently on hiatus while his band, Fozzy, tours for its 25th anniversary. Shortly before leaving, the former WWE Champion dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido.

Jericho teased tension with his stablemates in The Learning Tree before walking out. During the same conversation with Dustin Rhodes, Bill Apter mentioned a recent conversation he had with Jericho, during which The Lionheart invited The Natural to join The Learning Tree. Dustin Rhodes did not seem impressed and looked ahead to a potential championship showdown between the two.

"Well, yeah... he lost it, too, didn't he? [ROH World Championship] So, he's not so tough now. [Apter: He's touring with Fozzy and then going to train.] Then come back, and what's he gonna do then? Win the title again? [laughs] Hopefully I'll have it," he said. [From 2:04 to 2:24]

Jericho and Rhodes have shared the ring around two dozen times since 2002, but they have had just one singles bout. The WWE Superstars taping on March 2, 2010, in Wichita, Kansas, saw then-World Heavyweight Champion Jericho defeat the erstwhile Goldust in just under 10 minutes.

