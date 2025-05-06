Current champion throws shade at WWE faction: "We have a Bloodline too, we're growing" (Exclusive)

The Bloodline has dominated WWE since Roman Reigns and The Usos officially linked up in 2021, but The Anoa'i family has been one of pro wrestling's ruling families for decades. From The Wild Samoans to The Rock to Jacob Fatu, the legendary tribe continues to leave its mark on the industry. A veteran champion has now warned the business about the rise of another family in pro wrestling.

The Rhodes family is synonymous with pro wrestling. Dusty Rhodes made his name wearing many hats over the years. The Son of a Plumber later watched as sons Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes launched their careers, while daughter-in-law, Brandi Rhodes, branched out as well.

Cody's famous uncles are Fred Ottman (aka Typhoon) and Jerry Sags of The Nasty Boys, and his godfather is Magnum T.A. The American Dream never met Cody's three-year-old daughter, but he did know Dustin's 31-year-old daughter Dakota, who is now a parent.

The Natural recently sounded the alarm on the Rhodes family's future in the world of pro wrestling. Dustin recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter for WrestleBinge and revealed why the industry would be dominated by The Rhodes for years to come. The ROH double champion also fired a shot at The Bloodline.

"Well, everybody's talking about The Bloodline, right? But we have a bloodline, too. I've had grandkids, a second one on the way. I got my nephews (...), they're coined The New Texas Outlaws, so they're doing good. We're growing," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 3:25 to 3:45]

Dustin teamed with Dusty many times over the years, while Dustin and Cody held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice. The FCW event on July 9, 2010, saw Cody, Dustin, and Dusty team up to defeat Curt Hawkins, Trent Beretta, and Caylen Croft.

Dustin Rhodes training future WWE and AEW stars

Dustin Rhodes works on-screen and behind-the-scenes for both AEW and ROH, but still finds time to run The Rhodes Wrestling Association and The Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Leander, Texas.

The Natural recently spoke with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter for WrestleBinge and discussed what he had going on in The Lone Star State. Dustin also revealed how he was testing out his skills as a booker while training the future stars of WWE, AEW, and NJPW, among others.

"Well, I've got two things. Rhodes Wrestling Academy, which you can apply to at rhodeswrestlingacademy.com, and we run monthly shows for Rhodes Wrestling Association. Still the same logo, just different wording. Right now, we're on our sixth show, they have all been sell-outs. We're having fun, testing the waters of my booking skills. So, it's a lot of fun. I love it," Dustin Rhodes said. [From 3:49 to 4:20]

The wrestler formerly known as WWE's Goldust launched Rhodes Wrestling Academy in 2020. The RWA Bullpen hosts the monthly wrestling shows, while the academy runs 12-week sessions with three classes per week.

