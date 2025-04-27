Dustin Rhodes clarifies AEW status after publicly rejecting WWE possibility: "No hate towards them"

Dustin Rhodes has found success in various promotions for almost 40 years. The 13-time WWE champion is currently settled in AEW and ROH, and seems to be enjoying his career resurgence on-screen and behind the scenes. After controversial remarks went viral earlier, Rhodes is firing back with clarification.

The Natural has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inaugural year, and it appears he is committed to being with Tony Khan's promotions for the long haul. Dustin originally signed in 2019 as a wrestler and coach, and is currently a ROH World Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara, and a ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with The Von Erichs.

Rhodes had gone back and forth with fans on X/Twitter after his comments on ending his career in AEW due to respect. One fan replied, saying that's a crazy thing to say, pointing out how WWE booked The Rhodes Brothers to defeat The Shield first, which is a sign of respect. The fan ended the tweet by declaring AEW to be lazy. Dustin responded and clarified his stance.

"No, I had a wonderful career as Goldust and respect the s**t out of my time with WWE. Goldust ran its course. I am having the time of my life coming back full circle as Dustin Rhodes. No hate towards them. I had 24 yrs there. My passion lies where I am at now, @aew. I watch all companies," Dustin Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes' last WWE match came on June 16, 2018. The non-televised WWE live event in Champaign, IL, that night saw Goldust, Chad Gable, and Zack Ryder defeat Curt Hawkins, Mike Kanellis, and Mojo Rawley. His last TV match was the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.

Dustin Rhodes to present RWA event tonight

Dustin Rhodes is growing his own indie promotion based in Texas, while continuing his career in AEW/ROH. The Rhodes Wrestling Association will have its Spring Chaos event tonight at the RWA Bullpen in Leander, Texas.

"Very few tix left!!! Come see some awesome pro wrestling TONIGHT!!!#LeanderTx #RWA," Dustin wrote with the ticket link below.

The Natural launched his Rhodes Wrestling Academy in 2020, also in Leander. Sessions run for 12 weeks, with three classes per week, and at least five graduating groups have formed so far.

