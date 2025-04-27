WWE legend refuses to join forces with Cody Rhodes again

A WWE legend recently refused the idea of reuniting with Cody Rhodes and finishing his in-ring career in the Stamford-based promotion. He was asked about the same on social media.

Ad

The Rhodes brothers (Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes) have not shared the ring since The American Nightmare left AEW to sign with WWE in 2022. The duo was among the first few wrestlers signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Before joining the Tony Khan-led promotion, they teamed up in the Stamford-based company and even won the tag team title.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Dustin Rhodes should finish his career in WWE alongside his brother, Cody. The Natural noticed the post and straight up refused the idea, saying he would conclude his in-ring career in AEW. Dustin disclosed that All Elite Wrestling was the only wrestling promotion where he felt respected.

Ad

Trending

"Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected," Dustin responded to a fan's post.

You can view the exchange on X below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The AEW star previously refused a rematch with Cody Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes had one of the greatest matches in AEW history in 2019. Fans on the internet still fondly remember the classic encounter between The Natural and The American Nightmare.

Despite the success of their Double or Nothing bout, Dustin recently refused the idea of a rematch against Cody. He wrote, "Never," when a fan on X expressed their desire to see the brothers lock horns again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A user tried to mock Dustin Rhodes for his comment implying that he was running from the "grind." The AEW star had a befitting reply, saying he already did the grind in WWE.

"Hey dummy, I did that grind. You're an idiot. Back to ur crawl space," Dustin posted.

Dustin doesn't seem to be a fan of the idea of sharing the squared circle again with his brother again. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes will ever reunite on TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More