WWE legend refuses to join forces with Cody Rhodes again

A WWE legend recently refused the idea of reuniting with Cody Rhodes and finishing his in-ring career in the Stamford-based promotion. He was asked about the same on social media.
The Rhodes brothers (Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes) have not shared the ring since The American Nightmare left AEW to sign with WWE in 2022. The duo was among the first few wrestlers signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Before joining the Tony Khan-led promotion, they teamed up in the Stamford-based company and even won the tag team title.
A fan on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Dustin Rhodes should finish his career in WWE alongside his brother, Cody. The Natural noticed the post and straight up refused the idea, saying he would conclude his in-ring career in AEW. Dustin disclosed that All Elite Wrestling was the only wrestling promotion where he felt respected.
"Nope!! @AEW is where I will finish. Only place I have ever felt respected," Dustin responded to a fan's post.
You can view the exchange on X below.
The AEW star previously refused a rematch with Cody Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes had one of the greatest matches in AEW history in 2019. Fans on the internet still fondly remember the classic encounter between The Natural and The American Nightmare.
Despite the success of their Double or Nothing bout, Dustin recently refused the idea of a rematch against Cody. He wrote, "Never," when a fan on X expressed their desire to see the brothers lock horns again.
A user tried to mock Dustin Rhodes for his comment implying that he was running from the "grind." The AEW star had a befitting reply, saying he already did the grind in WWE.
"Hey dummy, I did that grind. You're an idiot. Back to ur crawl space," Dustin posted.
Dustin doesn't seem to be a fan of the idea of sharing the squared circle again with his brother again. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes will ever reunite on TV.