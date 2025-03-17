WWE legend responds to major accusation after he refused to wrestle Cody Rhodes again

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion refused to wrestle the Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, and clapped back at a fan for mocking him. The veteran has turned down the idea of facing Cody in the past as well.

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) responded to an accusation on social media. The Natural has been a part of the AEW roster since the company's formation in 2019, but many fans have been asking if he is still open to a return to the Stamford-based promotion, especially to join his brother, Cody Rhodes.

However, Dustin has been very clear about not returning to WWE anytime soon. Recently, a fan on X/Twitter expressed the desire to see a rematch between Cody and Dustin after their last singles match in 2019. Dustin responded to the idea, simply saying, 'Never.'

A user tried to mock The Natural for his response, claiming he was running from the grind just like Will Ospreay allegedly. Nevertheless, Dustin decided to clap back at the accusation, saying he already did that grind, citing his previous WWE run as Goldust:

"Hey dummy, I did that grind. You're an idiot. Back to ur crawl space," Dustin replied.

Meanwhile, Dustin seems to be doing great in his 50s. He is the current ROH World Tag Team and Six-man Tag Team Champion and is often performing well in the ring.

Cody Rhodes is set to confront John Cena after WWE Elimination Chamber

After shocking the World by turning heel and brutalizing Cody Rhodes alongside The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena is set for his first RAW appearance this week. Interestingly, the segment is advertised as Cena and Cody being under the same roof ahead of their WWE title main event at WrestleMania 41.

Moreover, fans have been anticipating a promo segment between Cena and Cody after the Chamber PLE. It remains to be seen what transpires between them on this week's RAW.

