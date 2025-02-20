Former IC Champion confirms he will retire in AEW; doesn't want WWE return

Despite WWE being the industry leader, AEW remains an attractive destination for many of wrestling's top stars, and some legends are content to finish their careers in the Jacksonville-based company. Former Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes is one such star, and he recently confirmed his intent to retire in Tony Khan's promotion.

Dustin Rhodes has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. The 55-year-old legend currently serves as both an in-ring talent and a backstage coach. He's experienced a career resurgence in recent months, breaking new ground as both the ROH World Tag Team Champion (alongside Sammy Guevara) and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion (with The Von Erichs).

Due to his many years and championships won in WWE, The Natural could end his career with a Hall of Fame induction in the Stamford-based company. However, he's more than happy to hang up his boots in All Elite Wrestling, as he recently revealed on X (fka Twitter):

"No, I am very happy finishing my career here at @AEW Love it here!!!," Dustin wrote.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes has officially retired his Goldust persona

Dustin Rhodes began his career under his own name in Championship Wrestling from Florida before moving to WCW shortly after. Upon his second signing with WWE in 1995, he debuted the Goldust character, which he would compete under for much of the next 24 years.

Rhodes revived his old WCW gimmick, The Natural, when he signed with AEW in 2019, and he's enjoyed just being himself as his career winds down. When a fan recently expressed their desire to see him back in WWE, Dustin dismissed the idea, claiming that Goldust was retired:

"Nah. Why? Goldust did everything you can think of. Happy I got the character and took it to places some only dream of. Goldust is retired. 1000% Happiest I have ever been, here in @AEW," he wrote.

Despite the fact that he recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the Tony Khan-led company, many fans are hoping to see Dustin Rhodes return to WWE and compete against his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, one last time. However, Dustin is against the idea, as he considers their match at Double or Nothing 2019 a classic.

