WWE legend suddenly announces he has retired his iconic gimmick; rules out return after 6-year absence

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:06 GMT
It's never say never when it comes to WWE. However, it looks like a potential return isn't on the cards for a wrestling legend.

Current AEW star and one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Dustin Rhodes, has explained why he is not interested in returning to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

The Natural had several stints with WWE over the years, with his last run ending in 2019. The 55-year-old legend has since dropped his Goldust gimmick and continued to add more accolades toward a Hall of Fame-worthy career, now competing in All Elite Wrestling.

Earlier today, an X user told Dustin Rhodes that he should have returned to WWE when he had the chance and faced his brother and Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Dustin responded to the fan by saying he did everything he could as Goldust. He said his former gimmick is retired and that he is happy in AEW.

"Nah. Why? Goldust did everything you can think of. Happy I got the character and took it to places some only dream of. Goldust is retired. 1000% Happiest I have ever been, here in @AEW," Dustin wrote.
Check out his tweet below:

Dustin Rhodes explains why he doesn't want to face Cody Rhodes in WWE

For years, Dustin Rhodes wanted to face Cody Rhodes in a brother vs. brother match at WrestleMania. However, for some reason, Vince McMahon wasn't sold on the idea.

The two brothers eventually faced each other in a barnburner contest at Double or Nothing in 2019, which The American Nightmare won.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dustin Rhodes explained why he didn't want to run it back with Cody Rhodes. He said he didn't want to replicate the success they've had in their last match.

"A lot of people have asked me that, and not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already. We had our really good match together. I can’t and would not try to duplicate that or even try to better that. I don’t want to mess with that at all. And Cody has moved on and transcended me in this business, and is doing such a fantastic job," he said
The window is closing on Dustin Rhodes' in-ring career. Will he return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future and take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame? Only time will tell.

