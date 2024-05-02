"I'm very proud of him" - Cody Rhodes wants to induct 55-year-old veteran into the WWE Hall of Fame

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has more to finish in the promotion after winning the title at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, the current champion would be happy to induct a wrestling veteran into the illustrious Hall of Fame.

The Rhodes Family has already itched their name into the company's books, either by Dusty Rhodes or Cody Rhodes. However, the promotion doesn't acknowledge Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust), as the star is signed with All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interaction with Rosenberg Wrestling, Cody Rhodes expressed his desire to induct his brother into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Yeah. I would certainly, even if he [Dustin Rhodes] didn't pick me, I would be so excited to be there. He obviously deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and he meets the criteria to do so,'' he said. (From 44:47 to 45:02)

The veteran is currently in AEW, but Cody is excited to induct his brother if and when he gets the opportunity.

"Man, the Hall of Fame thing, though. Oh my gosh, I would work on that speech endlessly if given the opportunity, just because somebody who deserves it from a wrestling perspective, but the thing that I'm most proud of him about and forever will be was so many people in the entertainment industry can't get clean; they can't! Never was there a better example of somebody who really just cut it all off. Cut out all that negativity and found this whole new chapter. Even though he's my older brother, I'm very proud of him," Rhodes added. (From 46:15 to 47:00)

Dustin Rhodes didn't expect Cody Rhodes to leave AEW and rejoin the WWE

The Rhodes Brothers were an integral part of the creation and early years of All Elite Wrestling. Along with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes was an EVP at the promotion and feuded with Dustin Rhodes to cement their legacy.

However, The American Nightmare decided to leave and eventually returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he wasn't aware of his brother's departure from Jacksonville.

Moreover, he didn't expect him to leave but believes that Cody made a smart decision for his career by joining the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what Cody does at WWE Backlash 2024.

If you use any quotes from the article, credit Rosenberg Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

