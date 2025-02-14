Top AEW star declares bold move to secure rights from previous wrestling promotion

A top AEW star has declared his intentions to secure rights from a previous wrestling promotion where he worked. This bold move is expected to surprise fans.

Dustin Rhodes is a legendary veteran wrestler who has been in the business for a long time. In his career, he has wrestled in many promotions, including WCW.

During his time in WCW, Dustin had a great theme song, and he revealed that he was trying to acquire the rights to it. He was speaking on the Battleground podcast when he said:

“I kind of just want to. I’ve come full circle, and I want to be ‘The Natural.’ On my last match, I want my old theme from the WCW days. I’m trying to purchase the rights right now for it because it’s very memorable music.” [H/T EWrestling News]

AEW star Dustin Rhodes reveals who he wants to fight in his retirement match

In the same interview, the AEW star revealed his plans for his retirement match and said that he knows exactly who he wants to go up against.

Without giving away much, the former WWE star revealed that this feud will take place in the next three years.

“I have, and I keep it close to the vest about my opponent. But I have had this plan the last couple of years of who I want to finish up with, and that's gonna take place in three years,” Rhodes said.

There has been much talk about him returning to WWE to have a final program with his brother Cody Rhodes before retiring. However, this will be difficult as he is currently under contract with AEW, and it doesn't look like he will leave the company soon.

