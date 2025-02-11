Dustin Rhodes knows the AEW opponent he will end his career against, reveals retirement plans

Dustin Rhodes is a legend in the wrestling business, but at 55, he's closing in on retirement. The former WWE Superstar recently revealed that he has a specific talent and circumstance in mind when he rides off into the sunset.

Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, both as an in-ring talent and a backstage coach. The Natural signed a multi-year extension with Tony Khan's promotion at the end of 2024, which will seemingly be his last contract as an in-ring competitor.

While Dustin is the reigning ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Champion (alongside Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs, respectively), there's still plenty he'd like to do before he hangs up his boots, and he even has a specific vision for his retirement. In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, he revealed that he had a certain opponent in mind, although he didn't give a name:

"I have, and I keep it close to the vest about my opponent. But I have had this plan the last couple of years of who I want to finish up with, and that's gonna take place in three years," Rhodes said. [From 12:17 to 12:31]

The elder Rhodes brother pointed to Sting's grand send-off at Revolution 2024 as an inspiration for his own ending:

"It's gonna be tough to step away, but, you know...by no means am I anywhere on Sting's level, but I want that same kind of out. I do; I think I've earned it. And I think, to finish it off on a pay-per-view, and to cut a very heartwrenching, emotional promo afterwards is what people like. And it's not like the old days where you...I wanna win. I wanna win that last match. I don't wanna lose." [From 12:32 to 13:00]

Dustin Rhodes does not want to wrestle Cody Rhodes again

Many fans might assume that the mystery opponent Dustin Rhodes has in mind is his younger brother, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. However, the two have already put on one of the most acclaimed matches in history, and it seems that Dustin doesn't want to run it back.

When a fan recently suggested that The Natural face The American Nightmare once again, Dustin shot it down. He indicated that their legendary Double or Nothing 2019 match couldn't be topped:

"No. I will never fight him again. I wouldn't dare touch something so magical," Dustin Rhodes said.

Dustin Rhodes has been enjoying a successful run alongside Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs in ROH, and he's itching to compete at All In: Texas this July. Only time will tell whether the legend will get the send-off he desires.

