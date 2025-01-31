3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion refuses to wrestle Cody Rhodes

A WWE legend recently claimed he doesn't want to face Cody Rhodes. The talent in question is Dustin Rhodes, and he has a very good reason for his refusal.

Cody and Dustin tore the house down during their last singles match against each other at the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view. While The Natural is still with All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company in 2022 and is currently the promotion's top champion.

Dustin Rhodes took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise The American Nightmare's run in the sports entertainment juggernaut. One fan commented that the Rhodes brothers' story will not end until they face each other in a WWE Title match.

Trending

The three-time Intercontinental Champion, however, disagreed and revealed that he'd not wrestle Cody Rhodes again after their tremendous encounter at Double or Nothing 2019.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"No. I will never fight him again. I wouldn't dare touch something so magical," said Dustin Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer wants Cody Rhodes' reign to end at Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is set to battle Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that he wanted KO to dethrone Rhodes at the show.

However, the former personality is aware that it is unlikely to happen and compares The American Nightmare to famous fictional characters like All Might from My Hero Academia and Captain America.

"I'm actually going to take Kevin Owens to win. I know I'm going to be wrong. I know Cody Rhodes All Might from My Hero Academia, he's the new Captain America, so he is going to be the champ and retain I'm sure."

It remains to be seen what kind of twists and turns Triple H has planned for the grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback