Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' Royal Rumble match could have a shocking ending, feels ex-WWE personality

While a majority of the focus will be on the Royal Rumble match itself, the clash for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship could also be a newsworthy affair. Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Kevin Owens has done enough to warrant another world title run.

KO has been a man on a mission ever since he got 'screwed out' of a title win against Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event. Kevin Owens has been walking around with the Winged Eagle championship and claims to be the real world champion.

The 40-year-old star will get a chance at some redemption when he takes on The American Nightmare in a ladder match at Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes might be the favorite on paper, but Freddie Prinze Jr. wants Kevin Owens to win.

Prinze is fairly certain Rhodes will win but hopes there is a surprising finish to the world championship clash:

"I'm actually going to take Kevin Owens to win. I know I'm going to be wrong. I know Cody Rhodes All Might from My Hero Academia, he's the new Captain America, so he is going to be the champ and retain I'm sure." [20:41 - 20:57]

Kevin Owens' promos in particular have impressed Freddie Prinze Jr. as the former WWE writer now genuinely believes that the SmackDown star is ready for the company's top prize.

With Roman Reigns still embroiled in the Bloodline storyline, Owens could have a reign as the undisputed champion and a feud with Cody Rhodes before the current titleholder crosses paths with the Tribal Chief again.

Prinze Jr. added that Owens walking around with two belts also could be an amazing visual.

"Kevin Owens has been so great in these promos, so great, there are not a lot of people that could go toe-to-toe with him on the microphone that he's genuinely got me convinced he deserves to win the belt and have a sort of evil reign of terror over Cody while Roman finishes up his Bloodline stuff. And I think he would come out with the Winged belt instead of the World Championship belt, like an insult to it. Or if he has both on one shoulder when he walks out." [From 20:58 onwards]

Freddie Prinze Jr. explains why Kevin Owens won't repeat his mistake against Cody Rhodes

The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes heated up considerably after KO put Rhodes on the shelf with a package piledriver.

The self-proclaimed champion has been in top form as a villain and has promised not to go easy on Cody Rhodes. Freddie Prinze Jr. liked that Owens was returning to his roots and being more aggressive.

Kevin Owens' greatest victories came when he was an "a**hole", according to Prinze, and recalled his best career moments, including his win over John Cena after his main roster debut.

Freddie could foresee a merciless Owens getting the job done at Royal Rumble:

"A**hole Kevin Owens is a winning Kevin Owens. He lost the last match because he showed mercy. A**hole Kevin would never show mercy and this time, he won't make that mistake and show no mercy and he will win." [21:38 - 22:00]

However unlikely it might sound, Kevin Owens winning the world championship could shake things up before WrestleMania.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

