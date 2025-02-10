Former WWE champion confirms he will never wrestle Cody Rhodes again: "Cody has moved on"

Before becoming the face of WWE, Cody Rhodes worked in the rival company AEW, which he helped push from the ground up. In the Jacksonville-based promotion headed by Tony Khan, he had a grueling match against his brother Dustin Rhodes.

It took place at the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in 2019 during Memorial Day weekend on May 25, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brother vs. brother match lasted for about 22 minutes, and The American Nightmare came out on top when all was said and done.

During a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, Dustin Rhodes was asked if he'd like to wrestle his brother Cody Rhodes again. He replied in the negative, clarifying that he couldn't duplicate their Double or Nothing match even if he tried as it was too good.

"A lot of people have asked me that, and not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already. We had our really good match together. I can’t and would not try to duplicate that or even try to better that. I don’t want to mess with that at all. And Cody has moved on and transcended me in this business, and is doing such a fantastic job," said The Natural.

Dustin Rhodes is proud of his little brother Cody Rhodes

Further on in the interview, Dustin Rhodes addressed Cody Rhodes' rise to the top and his stardom and success in WWE. He acknowledged that years of his brother's hard work was finally paying off as he's enjoying being the top guy in WWE now.

He stated, “I think anything with me involved in the mix, would just bring it down. And that’s my true, honest opinion on it. Cody’s rise to fame here has been exponential, man. It’s been unbelievable to watch, and I’m sure Dad is very proud of him and proud of both of us, but it feels like I’m the one left out because I haven’t got the world title and I still want it."

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and also the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion. His second stint in WWE is going pretty strong while some feel his first stint was rather underwhelming and disappointing as his character as Stardust failed to make it big.

