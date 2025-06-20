Female AEW star urges Dustin Rhodes to ditch Sammy Guevara; offers to become his new partner

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently suggested that Dustin Rhodes should leave his alliance with Sammy Guevara and become her tag team partner instead. This would be none other than Nyla Rose.
The 42-year-old has been one of the most powerful stars on the roster. Despite being healthy, Rose hasn't been seen in the company since November 2024. Although she cannot entertain her fans as a performer, she occasionally engages with them through her social media platforms.
The Sons of Texas have been wrestling together for over a year. They currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship and consistently deliver top-notch matches. Despite being 56 years old, The Natural has managed to keep up with the agility and stamina of younger stars.
Dustin Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter to share a picture of his incredible physique. Looking at the incredible fitness, Nyla Rose jokingly suggested that the veteran should ditch Sammy Guevara and instead form a tag team with her. She also wrote that she missed the AEW star.
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
"Ditch Sammy, let’s be the champions!! Miss you too," she wrote.
Sammy Guevara reveals the advice he received from Dustin Rhodes
The Sons of Texas haven't found success throughout the past year. In their latest match at Double or Nothing 2025, they lost to The Hurt Syndicate.
While speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Sammy Guevara claimed that Dustin advised him to stay patient, even when things aren't going well at the moment.
"I mean, it's kind of his motto just to keep steppin'. You know, I say keep going, he [Dustin Rhodes] says keep steppin', but it's 100%, like, him and I talk a lot. You know, you'll have your ups and downs, and he'll tell me, 'Man, you just gotta keep going. You just gotta keep steppin' and just be patient.' And so, he's helped me just kind of slow down a bit and kinda just take everything for what it is," he said.
It will be interesting to see what is next for the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions.