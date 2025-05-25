"He's helped me" - 3-time champion reveals advice Dustin Rhodes gave him about his career [Exclusive]

Dustin Rhodes has traveled the world and worked for many of pro wrestling's biggest promotions throughout his legendary career, and he's now helping younger stars reach the next level. His tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, recently revealed the advice he's gotten from The Natural.

At 56 years old, Dustin Rhodes is entering the final stretch of his wrestling career. Lately, he's been mixing it up in ROH with Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs, but he and The Spanish God will challenge The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin at AEW Double or Nothing tonight.

It's a big opportunity for The Sons of Texas, but Sammy Guevara remains calm and focused. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, the three-time TNT Champion claimed that patience and resilience are traits Dustin Rhodes has enforced in him:

"I mean, it's kind of his motto just to keep steppin'. You know, I say keep going, he [Dustin Rhodes] says keep steppin', but it's 100%, like, him and I talk a lot. You know, you'll have your ups and downs, and he'll tell me, 'Man, you just gotta keep going. You just gotta keep steppin' and just be patient.' And so, he's helped me just kind of slow down a bit and kinda just take everything for what it is, and not for what it should be or could be, but just for what it is." [From 4:21 to 4:53]

The Hurt Syndicate remains undefeated as AEW's World Tag Team Champions. It remains to be seen whether Guevara and Rhodes can knock them off their thrones.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

