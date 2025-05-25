Sammy Guevara tracks history with Dustin Rhodes; reveals how they teamed up ahead of massive title match [Exclusive]

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes have a major challenge at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Ahead of their World Tag Team Championship match against The Hurt Syndicate, Guevara revealed what their dynamic is like and how they came together.
Last year, Sammy Guevara's future was uncertain. After years of being shuffled between factions and an up-and-down singles run, he had taken time off to be with his wife and daughter. When he returned, he struck out on a new path with Dustin Rhodes, and the two won the ROH World Tag Team Championship together.
Now, they're challenging Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW World Tag Team Title. Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Spanish God revealed that he and Rhodes have great chemistry:
"We've been rivals in the ring before, and him [Dustin Rhodes] and I, we actually get along very well backstage. If you watch my vlogs, he actually was my first Vlog Champion. You know, we just have a good rapport. Then, last year, I was at kind of a crossroads in my career of which way I wanted to go, and then the idea came up of me and Dustin, and I loved it. You know, we're two guys, Sons of Texas. We've battled each other, we have great chemistry, and I genuinely like him as a person, so I love that we're working together." [From 3:03 to 3:40]
Guevara is also a three-time TNT Champion, but he's never held tag team gold in AEW proper. Whether he and Dustin Rhodes can dethrone The Hurt Syndicate remains to be seen.
