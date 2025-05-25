Current champion on how Dustin Rhodes can stand against The Hurt Syndicate: "He's been in the ring with all the monsters" [Exclusive]

Dustin Rhodes may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still one of the most experienced and accomplished pro wrestlers on the planet. Ahead of his major match against The Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara has given his thoughts on how The Natural stacks up against the AEW World Tag Team Champions.
Rhodes and Guevara have been teaming together as The Sons of Texas since last year. They are the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions and have a chance to add more gold to their shoulders tonight at AEW Double or Nothing.
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are fearsome champions, but Dustin Rhodes has never shied away from a fight, no matter how big his opponent is. Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Sammy Guevara said that he and Dustin have faced plenty of monsters before:
"They're both big; they're big guys. Well, the thing is, like, Dustin Rhodes said it this past week on Dynamite: there's nothing that they can do that bigger or better monsters haven't already done to us. He's been in the ring with all the monsters; I've been in the ring with some monsters myself—some big, big men. My whole career, I've never been the biggest guy, but I've always had the biggest heart." [From 2:07 to 2:30]
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
The Spanish God thinks that, as AEW originals, a win at Double or Nothing 2025 will be poetic:
"Ultimately, we're day-one guys. We've been in AEW since the beginning. I feel like we are what this place represents, and I think it'd be very poetic for us to go in on the anniversary of the first Double or Nothing from 2019. He and I were there; it was historic. And how amazing it would be to leave Arizona as the AEW Tag Team Champions." [From 2:31 to 2:55]
Dustin Rhodes is also the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside The Von Erichs. Whether he and Sammy can snatch the gold from The Hurt Syndicate remains to be seen.
When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.