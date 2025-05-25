Current champion on how Dustin Rhodes can stand against The Hurt Syndicate: "He's been in the ring with all the monsters" [Exclusive]

Dustin Rhodes may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still one of the most experienced and accomplished pro wrestlers on the planet. Ahead of his major match against The Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara has given his thoughts on how The Natural stacks up against the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Rhodes and Guevara have been teaming together as The Sons of Texas since last year. They are the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions and have a chance to add more gold to their shoulders tonight at AEW Double or Nothing.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are fearsome champions, but Dustin Rhodes has never shied away from a fight, no matter how big his opponent is. Speaking with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Sammy Guevara said that he and Dustin have faced plenty of monsters before:

"They're both big; they're big guys. Well, the thing is, like, Dustin Rhodes said it this past week on Dynamite: there's nothing that they can do that bigger or better monsters haven't already done to us. He's been in the ring with all the monsters; I've been in the ring with some monsters myself—some big, big men. My whole career, I've never been the biggest guy, but I've always had the biggest heart." [From 2:07 to 2:30]

The Spanish God thinks that, as AEW originals, a win at Double or Nothing 2025 will be poetic:

"Ultimately, we're day-one guys. We've been in AEW since the beginning. I feel like we are what this place represents, and I think it'd be very poetic for us to go in on the anniversary of the first Double or Nothing from 2019. He and I were there; it was historic. And how amazing it would be to leave Arizona as the AEW Tag Team Champions." [From 2:31 to 2:55]

Dustin Rhodes is also the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside The Von Erichs. Whether he and Sammy can snatch the gold from The Hurt Syndicate remains to be seen.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More