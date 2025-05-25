“He's another one backstage”- AEW Original shares thoughts on Will Ospreay (Exclusive)

Will Ospreay is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. And now, an AEW Original has just given his honest thoughts on The Aerial Assassin.

Sammy Guevara was the latest to comment on Will Ospreay, who has established himself as one of the best high-flying professional wrestlers in the world. Over the past several years, he has delivered several spectacular five-star-level matches against some of the top names in the industry. Ospreay is not only talented in the ring but also knows his way around the microphone, and his storytelling during matches has been impeccable. Hence, he has garnered a lot of praise among his contemporaries as well.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, AEW Original Sammy Guevara praised The Aerial Assassin, stating how well he had adapted to the American style of wrestling:

"Will is another one, man. He's super talented. He makes it look effortless, and he's killing it with the the spot he's been given. He's been improving it. You know? You can see it with his promos, matches, everything. I think he's adjusted well to coming to American television, and I just think he's killing it. And he's another one backstage. Very nice guy. So very happy for him as well." [7:12 - 7:35]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Will Ospreay comments on recently released WWE stars

Will Ospreay is no stranger to taking shots at WWE. He has done so several times during the past few months. He even said that AEW puts out a superior product to the one that the global juggernaut does. Recently, WWE released a number of its talents during its annual budget cuts. Many fans believe that these departed stars could wind up in the Jacksonville-based promotion at some point.

During a recent interview with The JJRBTS podcast, Ospreay expressed that All Elite Wrestling was looking for wrestlers who have put in a significant amount of work in the indies and gained a lot of experience, as opposed to just being former WWE athletes.

“I think, like, for example, one of the guys that has come through now — Speedball Mike Bailey — who was just like the indie king at one point. He was just going everywhere and just putting on some of the greatest matches ever. And I think that’s what, like, we’re looking at more now instead of guys that just got let go from WWE,” said Ospreay.

Will Ospreay is set to compete in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing tonight.

If you use the quote from the first part of the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling, along with an H/T for the transcription.

