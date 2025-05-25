Will Ospreay gets brutally honest about released WWE Superstars looking to join AEW

One of AEW's top names, Will Ospreay, has opened up on the topic of released former WWE superstars signing on with the Tony Khan-led promotion after their exits. The sports entertainment juggernaut let go a number of wrestlers across multiple brands some time earlier.

The Aerial Assassin made headlines recently over his remarks about WWE and his claim that All Elite Wrestling delivers a superior in-ring product. Ahead of his upcoming showdown against Adam Page at Double or Nothing 2025, the Englishman appeared in an interview with The JJRBTS podcast, where he shared the view that the Jacksonville-based promotion is less interested in acquiring talent simply because they are ex-WWE superstars, and more interested in performers with experience in the indies and elsewhere.

“I think, like, for example, one of the guys that has come through now — Speedball Mike Bailey — who was just like the indie king at one point. He was just going everywhere and just putting on some of the greatest matches ever. And I think that’s what, like, we’re looking at more now instead of guys that just got let go from WWE,” said Ospreay.

The former International Champion expressed sympathy for wrestlers who were released by WWE recently, but clarified that All Elite Wrestling was looking for talent who contribute to different promotions after their release instead of immediately jumping ship to AEW.

“My heart goes out to them all, but I just think, like, we’re looking for guys that are just appreciative of this position and just, like, who are grafting and improving the markets elsewhere, instead of just being like, ‘Uh, got let go from WWE,’ and just instantly assume that they can come here. It’s like — no, man. Like, go out and, like, prove to other people that you’re wanted. And I feel like — yeah. My heart goes out to all of them, but I think it should never just be assumed like, ‘Oh, I got let go here, I can just walk into AEW.’ It’s like — no, bro. Like, the bar is — the bar’s too high now." [H/T - Ringside News]

WWE let go a host of superstars earlier this month, including big names such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade and many more.

Will Ospreay is gunning for a shot at the AEW World Title

Will Ospreay revealed this Wednesday that he had petitioned for his match against Adam Page at Double or Nothing 2025 to main event the pay-per-view. The Commonwealth Kingpin and The Cowboy will square off in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, the winner of which will head to All In : Texas to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

It remains to be seen whether it will be Ospreay or Hangman Page who will earn their chance to dethrone Jon Moxley at the upcoming July 12 stadium show.

