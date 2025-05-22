AEW Double or Nothing 2025 main event officially confirmed

AEW has just confirmed a major change to Double or Nothing, which will see one of the blockbuster matches take center stage as the main event. This will contrast with previous editions of the pay-per-view.

For the past two years, the Anarchy in the Arena match has been positioned as the main event. 2023 featured The Elite going against The Blackpool Combat Club, while last year's match saw The Elite take on Team AEW.

Earlier tonight, Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page had their face-to-face encounter ahead of their match this Sunday in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Ospreay made a last-minute request to Tony Khan. He wanted their match to be the main event of the show.

He acknowledged how the chaos of Anarchy in the Arena would be a perfect close to the show, but claimed that his match with Hangman had stakes too high to ignore. It seems that TK is an easy man to talk to, as Excalibur confirmed on commentary after the opening segment that this was now official.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will close out AEW Double or Nothing, and this monumental moment will set up the main event for All In: Texas in July.

