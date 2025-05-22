Top AEW star makes a special request to Tony Khan for Double or Nothing 2025

A former AEW champion made a special request to Tony Khan ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The AEW President is known for listening to fans when they criticize something. One of the main things fans debate is which contest will close the show. Will Ospreay recently made a huge appeal to him.

Usually, the promotion books the world title contest as the main event, but sometimes, another feud on the card can be more crucial. The most recent example was at Revolution. Fans requested Toni Storm and Mariah May to main event the pay-per-view, but it was main evented by a mediocre world title bout. Double or Nothing usually ends with a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match.

However, things may change this time. Will Ospreay and Hangman Page are scheduled to face each other in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. When the duo came face to face on tonight's Dynamite, the Aerial Assassin revealed that he had appealed to Tony Khan and the board of directors about him and Hangman closing out the high-stakes show.

It will be interesting to see if the former International Champion approves his request at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

