Top AEW star continues to take shots at WWE: "we are on their tail”

A top star from AEW is of the opinion that the Tony Khan-led promotion has emerged as a formidable competing brand to WWE since its foundation. The talent in question, Will Ospreay, is gearing up for a major pay-per-view match set for this weekend.

The Aerial Assassin has proven himself to be one of AEW's most popular signings recently. The Englishman is looking to win the 2025 Owen Hart Cup this Sunday at Double or Nothing, where he will take on Adam Page in the tournament finals for a shot at the World Title at All In : Texas.

The 32-year-old high-flying phenomenon has made several media appearances lately to promote the Jacksonville-based company's upcoming pay-per-views, including Forbidden Door 2025, which will emanate from London this year and for which he is being heavily advertised. During a recent interview with 3NT Wrestling, Will Ospreay was asked about the constant comparisons between All Elite Wrestling and WWE that prevails online.

The former International Champion responded by admitting the long-running legacy of the Stamford-based promotion. Nonetheless, he pointed to the growth of All Elite Wrestling as a rival wrestling company over the past six years, stating:

“Yo, I’ll be honest with you — no. I’ll be brutally honest with you. Anytime people make comparisons, I understand. Because we’re in a constant comparison sport. WWE has been the heads of the heads for generations upon generations... Bro — we’re here. We’ve been here for six years, and we’re on their tail. No matter what anyone says, we are on their tail.” - said Ospreay.

Ospreay also reiterated his belief that All Elite Wrestling presents a superior in-ring product to WWE, claiming:

“But when it comes right down to it — I will scream this from the top of my lungs — they are great at what they do. They are filling houses. They are on fire. But when the bell rings? Are you as good as us? No.” [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen if The Commonwealth Kingpin can survive his imminent showdown with The Hangman at Double or Nothing 2025.

Will Ospreay wants to be AEW's "captain"

Even if he manages to defeat Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Will Ospreay will have the tall task of dethroning Jon Moxley at All In : Texas in order to become AEW World Champion. The former NJPW star explained his motivations heading into Double or Nothing 2025 this week on Dynamite, revealing his desire to step up as the promotion's top guy.

Ospreay reiterated his interest in taking up the role of AEW's ace during his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, stating:

"And that way, I think that’s the reason why a lot of people have gravitated more toward me in that sense. But I have always longed for and wanted the responsibility of being the captain," Will Ospreay said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ospreay last did battle with The One True King of All Elite Wrestling in singles competition over three years ago, in a losing effort at NJPW Windy City Riot.

