Former champion takes a major shot at WWE hours before AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, "We smack them in every field"

AEW is hours away from its fourth Dynamite: Beach Break live episode and the tapings for the inaugural Collision edition of the special. WWE is coming off a successful Backlash and the post-PLE edition of RAW. The world's top two wrestling companies have both had a good first half of the year, but a popular top star has gone viral after his verbal onslaught on WWE.

Ad

The world of pro wrestling is based on passionate fans, and the heated debates between different groups become hot topics. Whenever the WWE vs. AEW war of words involves an actual wrestler from one of the companies, the conversation makes for viral headlines. The bosses have even at times been involved, as we've seen Tony Khan and Triple H use various forms of media to put their promotions over.

The Commonwealth Kingpin thinks AEW is just better than WWE. Superstar Crossover's Josh Martinez recently asked Ospreay about Saturday Night's Main Event airing on the same day as All In: Texas, and asked why people should watch his company over the competition. The two-time International Champion declared AEW to be better than WWE, although he does respect the opposition's roster. Ospreay specifically named Gunther, Randy Orton, and Chad Gable.

Ad

Trending

"Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we're just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They're all vets. They all know what they're doing. They're great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week. They've got good guys, like Gunther. They've got great guys, like Randy Orton. They've got good guys, like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys," Will Ospreay said. [H/T to Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ospreay and Triple H infamously had their own heat, and things even got a bit personal at one point. It was rumored that their issues stemmed from Ospreay passing on WWE's offer to sign with All Elite Wrestling instead.

Will Ospreay is returning to AEW Dynamite after vacation

Will Ospreay is set for a big match at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. The UK grappler celebrated his 32nd birthday on May 7 and was treated to a Greek vacation by his girlfriend, Alex Windsor.

Ad

The Aerial Assassin took to Instagram to reveal the trip. Ospreay also shared a photo of himself and Windsor.

"The Mrs treated me to a trip to Greece! Don’t know what I did to deserve this woman [smiling face with tear emoji] Best birthday ever," Will Ospreay wrote.

Dynamite: Beach Break IV will see Ospreay and Adam Page team up for the first time. The fan-favorites will go up against the undefeated team of Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More