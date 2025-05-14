"It will be a night to remember" - Ric Flair sends a message ahead of his AEW return

AEW will present its fourth Beach Break special on tonight's Dynamite from NOW Arena near Chicago. With Double or Nothing VII less than two weeks away, Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops for the next four episodes of Dynamite and Collision. Tonight's special event will feature Ric Flair's All Elite Wrestling return, and the man himself has just checked in.

The Nature Boy debuted for All Elite Wrestling in October 2023 as Tony Khan's "special gift" to Sting for retirement. The multi-year contract included a deal that made Flair's "Wooooo! Energy" beverage brand the exclusive energy drink of AEW.

Flair's All Elite Wrestling run was largely uneventful, and later on, he revealed the surprising reasons that forced the end of the short-lived partnership. It was announced last week that Flair and the McMichael family would be a part of the Beach Break Collision tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The NFL great passed away on April 23 at the age of 67 after a battle with ALS.

Wrestling's Four Horsemen are sure to be mentioned tonight at the Collision taping as Mongo will be celebrated live in NOW Arena. Flair took to X to hype the tapings, promising it would be one to remember. The 16-time world champion included a tribute video to his longtime friend and tag team partner, declaring Mongo The Man.

"See You In Chicago Tonight @AEW! It Will Be A Night To Remember. I Will Be Paying Tribute & Honoring My Best Friend The Great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael. The Tribute Will Be On #AEWCollision This Saturday," Ric Flair wrote with the video below.

Flair last appeared at AEW Revolution 2024 for Sting's retirement. It was confirmed four months later that Flair and Khan had quietly parted ways.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling's 2025 Beach Break edition of Dynamite will air tonight, live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. Below is the updated lineup.

Bobby Lashley gives his answer to MJF Zach Gowen debuts vs. Ricochet Will Ospreay and Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita Women's World Championship Eliminator Four-Way: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Tonight's inaugural Beach Break Collision tapings will take place after Dynamite to air on Saturday in the usual TNT timeslot. Announced for the tapings are Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne and the tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael with Mongo's family and Ric Flair.

