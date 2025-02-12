  • home icon
  "He was begging me" - WWE legend reveals Tony Khan made him a serious request in AEW

"He was begging me" - WWE legend reveals Tony Khan made him a serious request in AEW

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:50 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan on Dynamite, fans attend AEW Revolution 2024
Tony Khan is AEW's President, CEO and head booker. (Photo Credits: allelitewrestling.com, AEW Executive Kosha Irby on X)

AEW has worked with WWE legends and Hall of Famers since launching in 2019. Tony Khan doing business with experienced veterans has provided many memorable moments on-screen, and a few very interesting stories from backstage. One of the biggest wrestlers ever just opened up on why his All Elite Wrestling run ended.

Ric Flair debuted on Dynamite in October 2023, as Tony Khan's "special gift" for Sting's retirement. Khan later announced Flair's multi-year contract, which included a major sponsorship deal with his beverage brand, 'Wooooo! Energy.' The former Horseman accompanied The Icon and Darby Allin during Sting's last stretch and got involved in The Icon's Revolution 2024 match, but that was it.

The Nature Boy recently confirmed on the GabbyAF podcast that his energy drink brand is no longer a sponsor for AEW. The 75-year-old claimed his absence was due to the company having nothing for him, noting how things changed when Khan found out he was prescribed blood thinners.

"I haven't... there really isn't anything for me to do there right now. I don't think Tony realized that I'm on blood thinners. When he found out I'm on blood thinners, it eliminated me from... I mean, I can get in the ring, and talk, and all that. I could manage, but... man, when Sting retired in Greensboro when we had that huge crowd, he was begging me, he must have asked me ten times, 'Please do not get in the ring and cut yourself!,' Right? So, and then of course Darby Allin went through that d**n glass plate, and I got covered. That was real glass, you know? I got covered in glass, I was bleeding everywhere [laughs]," Ric Flair said. [From 16:15 to 17:00]

Check out the podcast below:

youtube-cover

AEW nixes Ric Flair's appearance

All Elite Wrestling recently returned to Charlotte, NC for the first Collision episode of 2025. The January 4 episode aired live from the Bojangles Coliseum, and Ric Flair was scheduled to appear at one point.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game was set to make a special cameo appearance at AEW Collision in The Queen City and was featured in a promo. However, PWInsider reported that the appearance was nixed for undisclosed reasons. There has been no talk of The Nature Boy appearing at a later date.

youtube-cover

The Rock 'n' Roll Express, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, ended up appearing for AEW that night instead. This was the first of a few All Elite appearances for the WWE Hall of Famers.

