WWE legend makes rare appearance; spotted watching Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024

AEW presented one of its major events on Sunday night as Revolution 2024 was headlined by Sting, who competed in his final wrestling match. One WWE legend, who was in attendance last night at the pay-per-view, recently reacted to The Icon's last bout.

The Revolution main event saw Sting and Darby Allin retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks. The match was held under Texas Tornado rules. Ric Flair was previously announced to be in The Vigilante's corner, but he was also accompanied to the ring by his two sons.

Several stars were in attendance for The Icon's retirement, including Lex Luger, one of his longtime friends, tag team partners, and rivals. The Total Package was backstage for the show, but he was later spotted watching the main event from his wheelchair in the crowd. Luger re-tweeted a fan photo from the crowd, as seen below.

"It was so wonderful to get to soak in the atmosphere with the crowd last nite! One of the fans snapped this pic of me enjoying Stingers match with a big smile on my face. Thank you [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji]," he wrote.

Sting and Luger once performed as one of the top tag teams of their era. They famously fought the nWo, and held the WCW World Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

Sting thanks Greensboro after AEW Revolution

AEW held Revolution 2024 at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. This was done to play off the history between Sting and Ric Flair at the same venue.

The Nature Boy accompanied The Icon and Darby Allin to the ring for their World Tag Team Championship defense over The Young Bucks at Revolution. Sting cut a post-match promo to say goodbye and later took to X to thank the historic wrestling city.

"Thank you, Greensboro! [fist emoji] [scorpion emoji]," he wrote.

There was some controversy following Revolution as pay-per-view providers cut the feed before Sting's post-match segment was finished. Fortunately, the full post-show segment can be seen here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

