Sting’s future with AEW after Revolution disclosed by Tony Khan

Tony Khan has recently shared an update on Sting and his future with AEW after Revolution 2024.

Since debuting in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, The Icon has created several unforgettable moments alongside his tag team partner, Darby Allin. The two are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in Sting's last wrestling match at Revolution 2024.

Journalist Sean Ross Sapp recently took to X to share comments made by Tony Khan regarding Sting during a conversation with the media ahead of the pay-per-view. TK hoped that The Icon would continue to work with his promotion in some capacity after his retirement bout.

He also remarked that the 64-year-old star could return to the company anytime, although no specific dates had been fixed to that end so far.

"Tony Khan tells @JoelContralona that he hopes that Sting will remain involved in AEW after Revolution in some capacity. He said that Sting is welcome in AEW any time, and he's joked that Sting could be on the headset. They don't have any locked in dates right now," posted Sean Ross Sapp.

AEW CEO Tony Khan praises Sting as "selfless"

Despite his legendary status in the industry, Sting spent most of his All Elite run participating in tag team action along with Darby Allin. Reports suggested that he did not even wish to win the tag team titles with the latter before Revolution 2024.

In an interview with Mike Peticca of Fanatics View, Tony Khan lauded Sting for his selflessness as a performer. He also conveyed his sadness over the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement.

"I love having Sting come in and brainstorm with us. Also, working with Sting, he's one of the most selfless people and I find that I have to push him sometimes and have to remind him, 'You're Sting, it's all about you!' So, I do feel that this run of Sting being undefeated and what he's done here in AEW is very special," Tony said. "I'm sad that it's coming to an end. I'm very sad that Sting will be retiring, but it's remarkable that Sting is out there over 60 years old."

It remains to be seen whether Sting ends his career with a loss to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson on March 3.

