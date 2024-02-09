Sting was opposed to major AEW booking decision - Reports

A recent report has shed light on how Sting was opposed to a major booking decision AEW took on the latest episode of Dynamite. As per rumors, The Icon was not in favor of him and Darby Allin winning the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Sting and Allin challenged Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a Tag Team Tornado match for the gold on the Wednesday night show. Just as fans expected, the WCW legend and Allin emerged victorious and became the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

The clash was a memorable one, which had the fans on the edge of their seats. However, a report has highlighted how Sting had little interest in winning the titles.

As per Fightful Select, The Icon was adamant about never challenging, let alone capturing the gold in All Elite Wrestling. It was also noted that many backstage within the company believed since Sting and Darby Allin were undefeated as a tag team, they deserved to become the champions, and thus, the decision was made.

The Young Bucks on attacking Sting and Darby Allin in the closing moments of AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks played spoilsport during Sting and Darby Allin's celebration after becoming the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Nick and Matt Jackson assaulted the two, leaving Allin in a pool of blood. If that wasn't enough, they even laid their hands on Sting's two grown-up sons. In a backstage interview following the show, Nick and Matt spoke about their actions:

“What a bummer that Sting and Derby forced our hand and made us do that. That was terrible. I feel awful... AS EVPs, we have to do the tough things. We have to make the tough decisions. It’s just business. We had to do it. There's no one else in the company that would do what we just did. We gotta protect what's ours, guys, I hope you understand,” they said.

Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, it's safe to say The Young Bucks would indeed challenge Sting and Allin for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution 2024, which would also mark The Icon's final match.

