The Young Bucks break silence after horrific attack on Sting and Darby Allin

After Sting and Darby Allin won the AEW Tag Team Championship, The Young Bucks attacked them. The brothers have now addressed their actions in a backstage promo later that night.

On the February 7 edition of Dynamite, The Icon and his protégé defeated Big Bill and Ricky Starks to win the AEW Tag Team Championship. The ending segment of the match saw The Vigilante delivering Scorpion Death Drop on Starks and picking up the victory for his team.

The new champions celebrated with Sting’s family in the ring when The Young Bucks crashed their celebration party. They attacked the new champions, leaving the new champs all bloody.

In a backstage segment, The Young Bucks broke their silence, revealing that The Icon and his protégé forced them to attack. They stated they did what was right for business.

“What a bummer that Sting and Derby forced our hand and made us do that. That was terrible. I feel awful... AS EVPs, we have to do the tough things. We have to make the tough decisions. It’s just business. We had to do it. There's no one else in the company that would do what we just did. We gotta protect what's ours, guys, I hope you understand.” they said. [0:11-0:37]

Check out the video here.

Expand Tweet

AEW is slowly building up for Sting’s retirement match

Sting only has a few months left in AEW as he rapidly approaches his retirement match at Revolution. As his last in-ring outing, it will be one of the most critical bouts in The Vigilante's career.

AEW still hasn’t officially announced who will face the WCW legend in his last match, but it looks like he and Darby Allin will have a tag team match against The Young Bucks.

Expand Tweet

The company has been slowly building the rivalry, fueling the feud week by week, and what happened on Wednesday Night Dynamite this week has almost confirmed the match-up for Revolution.

Do you think The Young Bucks will be The Icon’s final opponents at his retirement match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE