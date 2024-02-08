Sting and his sons brutally attacked by AEW stars

After winning the AEW World Tag Team titles, Sting and Darby Allin suffered a gruesome post-match attack.

This would be courtesy of The Young Bucks, who emerged before the celebrations could begin following the conclusion of the main event.

The Icon and his protégé were about to celebrate in the middle of the ring, along with the Hall of Famer's sons, as confetti rained down on them. They were suddenly blindsided by the EVPs, who were in all-white and carried white baseball bats in hand.

After blindsiding the champions, they went as far as attacking Sting's sons with the baseball bats. After this, they went after the champions, and they beat them up until they were bloodied up. Stained red by the blood of their enemies, the Jackson Brothers seemed to admire their work.

They then grabbed the AEW Tag Team titles and held them for a bit before throwing them back to the champions. This was a possible tease at a title match between the two duos in the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match at Revolution.

They have now made the first move, and we will have to wait and see how Sting and Darby Allin respond.

