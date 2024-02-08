BREAKING: Sting wins his first championship in almost 13 years

Sting's road to his final wrestling match has taken an unexpected turn, as he will now walk into the match with a championship around his waist.

The Icon and his ally, Darby Allin, were scheduled to battle Big Bill and Absolute Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on this week's edition of Dynamite. This was the WWE Hall of Famer's last chance to win a title after four decades competing inside the squared circle.

The match was exciting from the very beginning. The action spread throughout the entire arena, with one spot even seeing The Icon dive off the balcony onto Starks and Bill in a jaw-dropping moment.

The final moments witnessed Ricky Starks hitting The Vigilante with a thunderous Spear, but he kicked out. Starks attempted another spear, only for the WCW legend to stop him and hit the Scorpion Death Drop. He covered him for the pinfall and won the AEW Tag Team Titles for himself and Darby Allin.

With that win, The Franchise of WCW won his first championship after 13 years, with his last title victory coming against Kurt Angle in 2011 at TNA Hardcore Justice pay-per-view.

Moreover, it would be interesting to see who steps up to the duo for The Stinger's final match at Revolution. They would now enter the pay-per-view as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

