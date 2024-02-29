AEW's Tony Khan says WWE Hall of Famer is one of the most "selfless" people he's ever met

AEW has set the stage for a historic edition of its Revolution pay-per-view this weekend. The event will feature major title matches, a potential debut, and the final match of Sting's legendary career. AEW President Tony Khan recently went on record to call The Icon one of the most selfless people he's ever met.

Sting joined All Elite Wrestling in December 2020 and struck up a partnership with Darby Allin soon after. Despite his immense status in the industry, The Stinger never went after any singles accolades in the company and remained humble until the very end.

Speaking with Mike Peticca of Fanatics View, Tony Khan gushed over The Icon's selflessness and expressed his sadness over the legend's career coming to an end:

"I love having Sting come in and brainstorm with us. Also, working with Sting, he's one of the most selfless people and I find that I have to push him sometimes and have to remind him, 'You're Sting, it's all about you!' So, I do feel that this run of Sting being undefeated and what he's done here in AEW is very special," Tony said. "I'm sad that it's coming to an end. I'm very sad that Sting will be retiring, but it's remarkable that Sting is out there over 60 years old."

Khan further pointed out how Sting's final run showcased the face-painted star in a far more extreme light:

"Sting is doing more crazy things in his 60s than he's ever done before," continued Tony. "Sting in AEW is this extreme version of Sting. He has gone from being 'The Franchise,' 'The Icon,' to a Hardcore icon, and some of my favorite Sting matches of his entire career, and I say this just as a wrestling fan, not only is the owner of AEW, I honestly mean this from the bottom of my heart: I think some of the best Sting matches he's ever had have been in AEW and that's one of the greatest careers of all time." [h/t Fightful]

AEW's Darby Allin recalls Sting's kindness in their first meeting

All of Sting's matches in AEW have been in tag team action alongside Darby Allin, and the two superstars have displayed an incredible amount of chemistry over the past three years. With their partnership coming to an end at Revolution, Darby recently reminisced about his first meeting with Sting.

The 31-year-old wrote an emotional article in The Players' Tribune ahead of The Icon's final match. In it, he recalled his shock at how nice Sting was to him from the start:

"There was no ego from him, no big-timing, no This is how it’s gonna happen, kid. None of that. If anything, it was the other way around. He was asking me how it’s gonna happen, and if I was OK with this, this and this, and if everything was cool. (...) He’s showing up for this massive return. And his main concern is that I’m feeling comfortable. A 27-year-old nobody who he’s probably thinking jacked half his look. I was just like, WHAT IS HAPPENING. THIS IS INSANE. HOW IS STING SO NICE," he wrote.

Sting and Allin will attempt to defend their World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks this Sunday at Revolution. Early betting odds have painted an interesting scenario for the match.

