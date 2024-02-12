Latest on top free agent potentially signing with AEW amid WWE interest - Reports

There is a new update by a veteran wrestling journalist regarding one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling possibly signing with AEW despite WWE's interest.

The top free agent in question is the former IWGP champion, Kazuchika Okada. Ever since the shocking news of Okada parting ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling broke, the rumors and speculations regarding his signing with one of the major wrestling promotions like WWE or AEW began wildly circulating.

Following the heavy rumors of the Japanese legend possibly signing with WWE, a recent report suggested that he is very much expected to sign with AEW instead. Meanwhile, there seems to be a major update on Tony Khan potentially signing Okada.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan and company were confident about signing Okada:

"I mean I think that that belief has been there for weeks, but I know as of Wednesday he has not signed but the feeling, they were pretty confident that, so he may have signed in the last day or two but they were pretty confident that he will be going. I mean it's kinda like another fantastic wrestler." [0:14:0:38]

Kazuchika Okada on leaving NJPW amid WWE and AEW rumors

Kazuchika Okada leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling came as a shock to the wrestling world, as he was one of the biggest stars in the promotion's history. After parting ways with NJPW, Okada shared the following message on "X" social media platform:

"Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling for 17 years! thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, it was great! I look forward to playing the remaining three games as a free agent!"

Expand Tweet

After weeks of rumors and speculations, Okada has reportedly chosen AEW over WWE. Only time will tell if the reports are to be believed.

Please credit Wrestling Observer for the quotes in the first half and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE